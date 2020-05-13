1  of  76
Greece Athena’s Nucci is bringing versatility to St. Bonaventure baseball

Baseball is a family affair for Greece Athena shortstop Jagger Nucci.

“My dad, he was a softball coach actually so I was always around baseball, since I was born basically,” said Nucci. “I started playing all sports when I was younger but I fell in love with baseball, it was just meant to be.” 

After years of playing, he made the Trojans varsity squad as a freshman in high school.

“I always had the seniors and juniors, all the upperclassmen, who shaped me to who I am,” said Nucci. “They made me a leader and gave me tougher skin.”

Combined with tough love from head coach Jason Bunting, Nucci became a better utility man. The shortstop began his baseball career as a catcher and pitched his entire career.

“Being middle infield, it’s so much feet and hands that those kids can play anywhere on the field,” said Nucci.

Playing college baseball was a lifelong dream, and his versatility garnered interest from several universities. He ultimately decided to play baseball at St. Bonaventure after attending a camp and an open house.

“I just fell in love with the school,” said Nucci. “Playing in front of my friends and family is definitely a big perk too.”

There is a strong Section V presence at St. Bonaventure. Nucci and Fairport’s John Tartino join the Class of 2024, and Irondequoit’s Jackson DeJohn is entering his sophomore season. DeJohn and Nucci played together during travel baseball for several years.

No one was more proud to see Nucci commit than his father, the man who got him into the game in the first place.

“He’s always been my number one fan,” said Nucci. “He was very excited, and supported me throughout the entire thing. We took countless road trips doing showcases and everything, so we created even more of a bond over those times. To know all that paid off was a really great feeling.”

