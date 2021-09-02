Great Scott: Skilled RB with wrestling pedigree ready to power Royal Comets

Jayden Scott will be one of Section V's top running backs this season after rushing for over 800 yards last year

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rush Henrietta Royal Comets are coming off a quality .500 season and are hoping to make some noise in the always competitive Class AA of Section V. Their chances are buoyed by returning one of the top running backs in the area, senior Jayden Scott.

Scott ran for over 800 yards last year in just six games and after extensive training in the offseason, has only gotten stronger and faster.

“He’s a unique runner. He’s very hard to tackle one-on-one. A lot of his characteristics from wrestling carry over to the football field and he’s tough to tackle,” said Royal Comets head coach Jason Collins. “He’s very elusive, has some quick lateral movement and he’s also conditioned himself where he can put his shoulders down and run through the tacklers.”

Scott has been ranked nationally in the top 20 for wrestling and has a trio of top-three finishes as the state wrestling tournament, highlighted by winning the public school title as an eighth-grader in 2018. He’s received interest from powerhouse programs such as Michigan, Lehigh, the Naval Academy, and Virginia.

While a lot of the wrestling football players excel on the defensive line, there are plenty of attributes that translate into carrying the football.

“When you get hit you’ve got to stay up, you’ve got to be balanced,” said Scott. “With vision, in wrestling, you’ve got to make quick decisions on the field. You’ve got to be fast at all times. And conditioning is a big thing. You’ve got to be able to run down the field and be able to run back down the field again.”

“He’s able to find different angles when he’s running the football, once he gets through that first line,” said Collins. “Whether it’s the linebacker pressing him or a defensive end is pressing down, he’s able to just get his body small, squeeze through a tight hole in the defense.”

Scott is also starting to receiving some interest from college football programs and will soon have to make a decision between the two sports. But both have his heart for different reasons.

“Out here, this is a team sport. Everything works together, everything comes together and then excellence, the whole play is going to come together,” said Scott. “I like them both but for football, it’s a team sport. It’s not a one-person sport. For wrestling, it’s one-person in a way, but [in football] you’ve got to work together and that’s what I like about the team.”

Scott and the Royal Comets will hope to get off on the right foot with a win over rival Fairport in week one on Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the home of the Red Raiders.