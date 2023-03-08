Eagles will face Amherst in Far West Regionals

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit got out to a hot start in the Class A state qualifier game and never looked back, defeating Sutherland 69-51.

The Eagles scored the first eight points of the game and led 25-14 at halftime, allowing just six points in the second quarter.

Sutherland got back into the game, trailing 35-30 with three minutes left in the third quarter. However, the Eagles scored the final eight points of the frame, taking a 43-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Irondequoit, which swept the regular season series 2-0, got their lead up to as many as 20 points in the fourth. Xavier Gissendanner fueled the charge, with twelve of his game-high 20 points in the final quarter.

Ryan Heath and Quinn VanKerkhove joined Gissendanner in double figures, scoring 17 and twelve points, respectively.

Max Michalski led a balanced scoring attack for the Knights, netting 14 points. Sam Pisanelli had twelve points while Everett Wilcox added eleven.

Irondequoit (20-4) will play Amherst from Section VI in the Far West Regionals at Gates Chili on Saturday, March 11th. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles’ run is extending the career of head coach Chris Cardon, who is retiring after this season after 37 years leading Irondequoit.