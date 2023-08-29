GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Geneva head football coach Larry Guererri unexpectedly passed away this spring. He left behind three sons on the team that he would have coached this season.

“He coached me since I was little,” said Joe Salone, one of Guererri’s kids and a junior offensive lineman/linebacker. “He’s been with us my whole life. It’s just weird without him being here.”

Another one of his children is Quadere Lawson, who was adopted by Guererri when he was eleven years old.

“Ever since I was little, he took me in as his own son,” said Lawson who is a senior on the team and plays running back and outside linebacker. “It was real special. He was like another dad. Like the dad I never had. I had a dad, but he really wasn’t in the picture so he took me right under his wing. Not only as his son, but his best friend.”

After Coach Guererri’s passing, former Geneva football star Colin Cooper was named the new head football coach. It’s a position that Guererri wanted to hand off to Cooper after he retired.

“He wanted to coach his boys and get them off to college and see them through their senior year,” said Cooper. “He had told me right when he hired me that he was going to coach for about five, six, seven years then it’s my program.”

This is an unfortunate road that Cooper has been down before. He too lost his father unexpectedly when he was playing his senior season at Geneva.

Cooper added that he’s doing his best to pull from his own experience to help the Geneva program push forward.

“I talked to Konnor [Guererri] and I told him ‘How are we going to use this energy? Let’s turn that energy into motivation,'” said Cooper. “Always understanding that Coach G is with you. He’s watching you. He’s got the best seat in the house now.”

Konnor Guererri, another of Larry Guererri’s children on the football team, was happy that Cooper got the head coaching job. He was ecstatic not just for what he could provide on the field, but how Cooper helped Konnor day-by-day off of it.

“Coop growing up and going through the same things I did it’s good to have him there,” said Konnor Guerri, who is a senior at Geneva and plays running back/outside linebacker. “I see what he is now. I feel like if I have him on my side he’ll help me get through it and I can maybe turn out one day like Coop.”

To the Geneva community, Larry was Coach G. But to Konnor, Quadere, and Joe, he was Dad. A dad they’re dedicating this entire upcoming season all for.