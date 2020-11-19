Geneseo girls soccer completes perfect season with OT sectional final win

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — The top-seeded Geneseo girls soccer team capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a Class C2 title as they defeated second-seeded Byron-Bergen 2-1 in overtime.

After a scoreless first half, the offenses started clicking in the second. Less than seven minutes into the half, Geneseo had a corner kick that bounced around in the box for what seemed like an eternity until Sydney Matthews redirected it in for a goal.

The Bees answered just five minutes later as freshman Emma Starowitz took a long-range shot that hit the far post and bounced in the net to tie things up 1-1.

Neither team could score the remainder of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Midway through the first overtime period, senior captain Lainey Scoville ran up on a loose ball and fired it high in the left side of the net for a goal to make it 2-1. The Blue Devils’ defense was strong for the final 15 minutes of overtime to give Geneseo the win.

The Blue Devils end their season with a 15-0 record while Byron-Bergen settles for second place with a 11-5 mark.