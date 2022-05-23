ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heading into sectionals, no girl in Section V had scored more goals than Eastridge’s Skye Gaudio. The senior continued her dominant play into the postseason with six goals in the Lancers 16-2 win over Wayne.

Eastridge jumped all over Wayne in the first half holding a 10-0 lead into the break. Marley Hewitt helped Wayne get on the board four minutes into the second half with a goal.

For the Lancers, Nicole Metzer matched Gaudio’s energy with a five goal performance. Ada Krupa finished with two goals and three assists while Emma Knaak ended up with two goals.

The Lancers move onto the Class C semifinals where they will face top-seeded HF-L on Thursday, May 26th. Wayne finished their season with a 7-10 record which is an improvement off last year’s 2-12 finish.