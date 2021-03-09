Gates/Wayne/EI/Wheatland defeat Brighton/HFL/ER in sectional quarterfinals

Ice hockey sectionals began on Tuesday, and the No. 4 Spartans came out victorious over the No. 5 Bruins in the Class A quarterfinals.

It was a scoreless game at Genesee Valley up until the second period. Gates/Wayne/EI/Wheatland was first on the board with a Collin Kiesel goal. Thirty seconds later, Ethan Knauf scored on the power play to make it 2-0. With 3:16 left in the second, Knauf struck again to make it 3-0.

Brighton/HFL/ER scored their lone goal in the third period, but the Spartans came out on top 4-1. They will face No. 8 Pittsford on Thursday.