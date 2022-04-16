Gates Chill moves to above .500 for the first time all season

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Chili swept Athena/Olympia/Odyssey in their doubleheader to move to 4-3. After starting the season off 0-3, the Spartans are now above .500 on the year.

Gates Chili jumped out to a 11-0 lead in Game 1 as they cruised to a 15-2 victory. Behind a five run seventh inning, the Spartans were able to secure the second game 10-3.

In Game 2, Lily McMenemy scored the first run of the game after a leadoff double. The sophomore finished 3-for-4 in the contest. Emily McManus went 2-for-4 with a double and triple with three RBIs.

The Spartans will take on Thomas on Monday, April 18th. Athena/Olympia/Odyssey will face Canandaigua on the same evening.