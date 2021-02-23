Gates Chili, Mendon boys remain defeated with Tuesday night wins

Pittsford Mendon 74, Pittsford Sutherland 40

It was certainly a Rainbow Classic unlike any other, but Mendon got the win over Sutherland at home.

The Vikings defense held the Knights to only four points in the first quarter, which was evident all game long. The slow start did not turn into a comeback, as an undefeated Mendon team left it all on the court.

Jacob Shadders led all scorers with 17, while Jackson Green and Luke Hoyser each scored 13 for Mendon. The Vikings move to 7-0 on the season.

Gates Chili 75, Rush-Henrietta 63

Senior Adam Williams shined on the road as the Spartans defeated the Royal Comets. He netted his 1000 point in style, a two-handed dunk, and got to enjoy a brief celebration on the court. Williams also scored 25 for Gates Chili in the win.

The Spartans led by nine after halftime and led by as much as 21 in the third quarter. The late comeback by Rush-Henrietta fell short.

Gates Chili moves to 6-0 on the season.