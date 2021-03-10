Gates-Chili, East, R-H advance to basketball semifinals

CLASS AA

(2)Gates-Chili 63, (7)McQuaid 58

Adam Williams had 24 points and Spencer Glenn scored 14 of his 16 in the second half as the Spartans had to fight tooth and nail for a quarterfinal win over McQuaid.

The Spartans led by two at the half and got three three-pointers from Glenn in the third quarter alone, but still could not pull away from the Knights.

Keith Warren led all scorers with 33 points for McQuaid and gave them their first lead of the second half on a short jumper with just short of halfway through the fourth quarter.

After an exchange of buckets, Williams followed his own miss and allowed Gates to re-take the lead at 55-54 with just over two minutes to play. Glenn then padded the lead with another putback and the Spartans went in front by three with a minute-15 left.

McQuaid had two chances down three, but missed a two-pointer and then dribbled out of bounds with 25 seconds remaining. Gates-Chili made six straight free throws to close the door.

The Spartans are now 10-2 and will face (3)Aquinas in Thursday’s semifinals. The Irish beat (6)Penfield 69-57 on Tuesday. Tip will be 7pm at Gates-Chili.

McQuaid closes their season at 6-7.

(4) Rush-Henrietta 71, (5) Webster Schroeder 54

The Royal Comets started out strong and never looked back in their Class AA quarterfinal against the Warriors. They opened the game on a 13-0 run, and led by ten points (35-25) at the half.

Mason Giorgione led the Royal Comets with 18 points, one of five Rush-Henrietta players scoring in double digits. Luke Insley had a game high of 24 points for the Warriors.

Rush-Henrietta advances to face top seeded Victor in Thursday’s semifinal matchup.

CLASS A2

(1) East 70, (8) Sutherland 56

The Eagles pulled away late with a 19-8 run that turned a tight, four point third quarter lead into a comfortable quarterfinal win on Culver Avenue.

Justus Ross-Simmons led East with 24 points while Darren Blocker added 16. Both were key in the final ten minutes as the Eagles created some space between themselves and the Knights.

Jaylyn Moorehead paced Pittsford with 19 points.

East has won four in a row and improved to 11-2. The Knights finished their season at 5-8.

Next up for East is a semifinal matchup with (4)Greece Athena on Thursday. The Trojans needed a free throw with less than a second remaining to narrowly get past (5)Geneva on Tuesday night. Tip time is 6pm at East High.