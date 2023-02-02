GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind a dominant performance from junior forward Kaylee Marvin, the Blue Panthers were able to fend off Lyons 61-49. Gananda has now won their last nine games including 12 of their last 13.

Marvin led the way for the Blue Panthers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. The junior forward has recorded a double-double every game except one. Fellow junior Eva Jenny scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half.

Lyons’ guard Jayla Bell dropped 17 points while Milleniyah Glanton had 12 points.

Gananda (13-3) will hit the road and take on rival East Rochester on Monday, February 6th. The two teams met earlier this season with the Bombers coming out on top 58-43. Lyons (13-3) will look to get back on track against Bergen on Saturday, February 4th.