Gabriella Curtis leads Penfield field hockey to sectional title

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — After a scoreless first half, Penfield found the offense needed to give the Patriots their second sectional title in the last three years.

Penfield and Brighton played a scoreless first half in the Class A championship game. With 10:47 left in the third quarter, a long Gabriella Curtis shot got through traffic and found its way to the back of the net.

After a few good Bruin chances, Penfield countered early in the fourth quarter with Curtis scoring on an assist from Mikayla Mrzywka.

Meghan Kuzniar secured the shutout in net for the Patriots as they redeemed their loss in the championship game last year to Webster Thomas.

Penfield will play Maine-Endwell of Section IV in the first round of the state tournament. The game will be played at Sutherland high school at 6:00 on Wednesday.