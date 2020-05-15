From the circle to the oncology floor, Schroeder’s Sydney Bolton has big dreams

Sydney Bolton became a pitcher completely by mistake.

She wanted to be a catcher, but went to the wrong line at her first practice.

“They said, ‘oh this is the pitching line,’ and I said, ‘oh okay I guess I’ll learn how to pitch’,” said Bolton. “I fell in love with it though.”

The rest is history. Bolton led Schroeder’s rotation as a junior, and batted .551 for the Warriors. Her batting ability was no accident.

“When I started, my dad described me as the kind of batter that couldn’t hit a beach ball,” Sydney laughed.

Bolton committed to play Division III softball at SUNY Brockport. She fell in love with the school on an academic visit, met with the coaches, and found a spot on their roster. More importantly, Brockport boasts a strong nursing program.

Bolton wants to be a pediatric hematology nurse after she was sent to Strong’s Pediatric Oncology and Hematology center for testing of her own a few years ago. She is completely healthy, but the medical staff had a lasting impact on the high school senior.

“I met the nurses and doctors there, and I loved what they did,” said Bolton. “They were great, awesome with the kids and I was in an odd way comfortable in that setting.”

Comfort comes naturally for Bolton. During her time with the Warriors, she worked hard to make sure underclassmen felt comfortable and included, citing her own experiences playing with older girls as possibly intimidating for some. That compassion is something Bolton wants to leave behind.

“I want to make the other girls feel good because it’s the key to success,” said Bolton. “I want them to feel like they belong there.”

A non-vocal leader, Bolton is hoping to bring her strong communication skills and caring nature to a nursing floor.

“I’ve learned how to communicate and work in a team and everyone’s opinion is valued,” said Bolton. “The scientific aspect from the doctor and the personable aspect from the nurse come together to provide the best care for a patient. I think softball has definitely helped me in that.”