From baseball underdog to softball star, Chloe Whittier belongs on the diamond

Victor softball standout Chloe Whittier was originally not fond of the game.

Her first love was baseball, and as the only girl on the team, she was able to really feed her competitive spirit.

“To begin with, being a girl you’re automatically looked down upon in a baseball setting because they think that’s a disadvantage,” said Whittier. “I loved that because I was like, ‘I can prove them wrong’.”

The Blue Devils’ captain became one of the most dynamic players in Section V. Besides being a key player in Victor’s 2018 state championship game and a team leader during her time on varsity, she ended 2019 batting .500 with 12 doubles and four home runs. The main reason why she fell in love with softball though, were her teammates at Victor and on the Vipers.

“Switching over was a lot different, but the camaraderie of softball is why I love softball so much,” said Whittier.

Whittier fell in love with the game during her time as a Blue Devil, and will continue playing at UMass Amherst.

“When I went to UMass in July, I was like ‘oh my God, this is it’,” said Whittier. “I love the coaching staff and their views coincided with how I play my best.

Chloe’s drive comes from an equally strong and dedicated woman, her role model and mother Mary. Mary is the CEO of Resolve, a local domestic violence prevention organization.

“At a young age I saw what it took to be successful and to be the best of the best, so even though sometimes I don’t want to admit it, my mom is the reason behind me being who I am now.”