Freshman Baglieri has big hit in monster Schroeder win

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Freshman Bizzie Baglieri floated a line drive the other way and down the left field line for a tiebreaking RBI double as Schroeder won 3-0 in a battle of elite softball programs at home against Victor.

Baglieri’s hit came in the third inning following a pair of walks. Two wild pitches each scored tack on runs for the Warriors to make a three run frame.

That was more than enough for Krislyn Clement. Victor never got the tying run to the plate the rest of the game as Clement twirled a complete game shutout.

Schroeder is still unbeaten against Section Five teams and now 16-2 overall. The Warriors have won six in a row.

Victor is 15-2 with both losses against the Warriors. There’s an excellent chance these teams meet again in sectionals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss