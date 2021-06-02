Freshman Baglieri has big hit in monster Schroeder win

Freshman Bizzie Baglieri floated a line drive the other way and down the left field line for a tiebreaking RBI double as Schroeder won 3-0 in a battle of elite softball programs at home against Victor.

Baglieri’s hit came in the third inning following a pair of walks. Two wild pitches each scored tack on runs for the Warriors to make a three run frame.

That was more than enough for Krislyn Clement. Victor never got the tying run to the plate the rest of the game as Clement twirled a complete game shutout.

Schroeder is still unbeaten against Section Five teams and now 16-2 overall. The Warriors have won six in a row.

Victor is 15-2 with both losses against the Warriors. There’s an excellent chance these teams meet again in sectionals.