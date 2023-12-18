ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Franklin senior forward Terence Thompson is making an early case as one of the area’s top players. His recent performances made him an easy choice to be our Player of the Week.

On Wednesday, Thompson had 27 points and 26 rebounds in a win over Wilson. On Friday, he racked up 31 points and 21 rebounds as the Bulldogs took down McQuaid. And on Saturday, he settled for a mere 22 points and 15 boards in a win against St. Mary’s Manhasset.

The senior has put up a double-double in every game this season, helping the Bulldogs start the season 4-1.

Franklin will be a serious contender in Class AAA this year and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.