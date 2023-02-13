ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On January 12th, Franklin sat at 6-5 coming off back to back to losses. Since that night, the Bulldogs have rattled off eight consecutive wins after a convincing road win over East 86-72 on Monday.

Franklin jumped out to a fast start gaining a 42-33 advantage after two quarters of play. The Bulldogs turned up the heat on the defensive end in the third quarter as they took a 62-47 lead into the final frame.

Bulldog forward Terence Thompson missed the entire second quarter due to foul trouble and still put up a game-high 23 points and 22 points. His twin brother, Clarence, dropped 15 points all coming from beyond the arc.

Franklin guard Shawn Goins scored 21 points while senior Sha’mere Freeman had 19 points.

For East, Kollin McCullough led the way with 19 points while Kesean Leonard pitched in 16 points. Also, junior guard Quinton Gordon-Smith had 13 points.

The two teams met in early January where the Eagles came away with a 73-62 win.

Franklin (14-5) will conclude their regular season at home on Wednesday, February 15th against the School of the Arts. East (15-3) will invite Edison Tech to their home gym for their regular season finale on Thursday, February 16th.