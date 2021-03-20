Football Frenzy: March 20, 2021

McQuaid 28, Aquinas 20

Jack Miller scored a pair of third quarter touchdowns as McQuaid rallied to keep the Aquinas-McQuaid challenge trophy for another season.

The Knights had to stop Aquinas twice inside the McQuaid 20 in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

Will Benjamin opened the scoring with a pair of short rushing TDs for the Irish. McQuaid answered on a Joe Cairns sneak TD and cut the lead to 13-7.

Tyler Szalkowski followed with a 25 yard rainbow to Ulysses Russell for six more and a 20-7 AQ lead. They would never score again.

Cairns flipped an innocent looking pass to Jack Beauchamp that went 65 yards to the house less than two minutes before the half and the teams went to the break with Aquinas up 20-14.

Miller scored on McQuaid’s first two possessions of the second half and the Knights shut the door from there.

Brighton 32, Wilson 8

Samuel Tourangeau scored on fumble return and a 28 yard touchdown run as the Bruins got their first football win under their new nickname.

Quarterback Brennan Clasgens added a touchdown run of his own as the Bruins scored three times in the first quarter alone. Tahj Jackson returned another fumble for a TD in the second quarter. Brighton had all 32 points in the first half.

Canandaigua 35, Greece Arcadia 0

Sam Bennett ran the opening kickoff for an 85 yard touchdown and the Braves never looked back in an impressive season opening win.

Bennett also ran a punt back for a score in the second quarter as CA built a 28-0 halftime lead.

Zach Dreisbach helped made sure the Titans never mounted a rally with a pair of second half sacks.

Eastridge 29, Brockport 20

Michael Adams passed for four touchdowns guiding the Lancers to a road win in week one. Marc Gray caught two of the scoring passes as Eastridge jumped out to a 29-8 first half lead.

Ryan Judd scored Brockport’s opening touchdown on an 85 yard kickoff return, but the Blue Devils could not finish their comeback.

Greece Athena 13, East High 7

The finish of the night came in the debut of Athena’s brand spanking new football stadium. Nick Marciano knocked away a fade try from the two yard line on an untimed down to finish the game as the Trojans held off East.

It was the fourth consecutive try at the end zone from inside the ten for the Eagles during the final nine seconds. The middle two both went for defensive pass interference penalties and extended the game by two snaps.

Jayden Dorsey broke a 7-7 tie with a three yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter. The touchdown was set up by an Athena fourth down conversion from inside the East 40 yard line. Jayden Rapp’s pass was deflected, but still ended up in the hands of Matthew Ranalletta for a 15-yard gain.

Irondequoit 49, Gates Chili 7

Nicholas Calarco threw for three TD passes including one that came on a brilliant catch by Darius Turner.

Turner ended up with a pair of scoring catches. Jaleel Davis finished with touchdown rushing and receiving.

De’Marion Mewborn had the lone Spartans TD.

Spencerport 30, Penfield 0

Connor Mesh scored two touchdowns on the ground and his brother Cam added a third as the Rangers cruised to a home win. Khalize Beamon had the fourth Spencerport TD.

Jacob Zimmerman was three of four on extra points and buried a 40-yard field goal to close the scoring.

Webster Thomas 37, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 12

Eli Adams tossed a couple of touchdown passes as the Titans got a comfortable season opening win.

Daniel Card recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Titans a two-score cushion at the half.

Tyler Vandermark and Jacob Sukhenko each scored short rushing TDs.