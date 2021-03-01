Finney’s Robinson is Player of the Week

There are lots of weeks where Markus Robinson does enough to be considered for a Player of the Week award.

Last week, he did too much for anyone else to be considered.

Robinson reached 40 points in all three of Finney’s games. He scored 48 in the latter two and led the Falcons to three wins. One of those wins came at the expense of previously unbeaten Northstar Christian.

More importantly, Robinson topped 2,000 points for his career in that Friday night game against Northstar. He’s only a sophomore. His career total now stands at 2,069 points.

That’s more than enough to be named the Player of the Week.