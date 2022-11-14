MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fillmore Eagles completed their perfect season on Sunday, defeating Chazy (VII) 2-0 in the state championship game to win their first state title in program history.

Brent Zubikowski scored the first goal of the game for the Eagles, launching a shot from over 60 yards away on the net. The ball took a high bounce in front of the keeper and went over his head and in for a goal. Midway through the second half, Mitch Ward scored on a penalty kick for an insurance goal.

Fillmore ends their season with a 23-0 record, scoring 106 goals on the year while giving up just nine. Luke Columbo kept a clean sheet in the title game, Fillmore’s 16th shutout of the season.

McQuaid (18-1-2) saw their quest for a second state championship come to a close in the Class AA title game, as the Knights lost 2-0 to Scarsdale (I).

In girls soccer, Haverling (22-1) lost 2-1 in overtime to Irvington (I) in the Class B championship game. Ella Yartym scored the lone goal for the Rams.