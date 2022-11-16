BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State high school football Far West Regional games have been rescheduled and moved due to an impending winter storm hitting Western New York, the NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday.

All five Far West Regional games between the Section V and Section VI (Buffalo) champions were originally slated to be played either Friday or Saturday at neutral sites, but will now be played Monday at the home fields of each respective Section V team.

The updated schedule is as followed:

Class AA: Bennett at McQuaid, Monday at 6 p.m.

Class A: Jamestown at Hilton, Monday at 6 p.m.

Class B: Iroquois at Batavia, Monday at 6 p.m.

Class C: Lackawanna at Attica, Monday at 6 p.m.

Class D: Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Monday at 6 p.m.

-Class D game will be played at SUNY Brockport, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s home field.

The move comes as a lake-effect snowstorm is projected to drop potentially two feet of snow in areas around Western New York later this week.