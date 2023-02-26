ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V once again had a solid showing at the state wrestling championships in Albany, as three wrestlers finished atop the podium.

Fairport’s Brady Unger held top serve as the top seed in Division I at 172 lbs, defeating Andrew Filip from Minisink Valley of Section IX in the championship match. He won by a 3-2 decision after taking all of his matches previously in the bracket by fall or tactical fall.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” Unger told the NYSPHSAA after his title. “After the match I was like, oh, this is another win. Then my coach hugged me and I was like, I just won a state title! So it hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will.”

In Division II, South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet defeated Owen Hicks in the championship at 145 lbs by major decision. He was the top seed, winning each of his three previous matches by a fall. Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg knocked off top-seeded Tristen Hitchcock with a 4-2 decision in the heavyweight division.

Elijah Diakomihalis of Hilton, HF-L’s Nick Noto, Tayvn MacDonnell from Bolivar-Richburg, and Shane Davison of Wellsville each finished the day with second-place finishes.