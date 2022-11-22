Fairport’s Sophie Meuwissen took second in the NYSPHSAA diving state championships. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport senior diver Sophie Meuwissen finished her high school career with a splash, taking second in the state diving finals on Friday.

The two-time Section V champion finished with 537.55 points, good for the silver medal among the 39 divers at the Webster Aquatic Center. It took a state record to knock her off the top spot on the podium.

Meuwissen will dive for the University at Buffalo next year and will take her player of the week honors down the Thruway with her next fall.