ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Fairport’s Lily Kondas is our player of the week. When you score in overtime to win a state championship, you go right to the top of the list.

The sophomore secured the Red Raiders their first state championship in program history. Kondas also scored in the state semifinal win on Friday.

Kondas finished the season number two in scoring for the state champion Red Raiders which is more than enough to be our Player of the Week.