Fairport wrestling wins Division 1 Dual Meet sectional title

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport and Pittsford wrestled to a 26-26 tie, but the Red Raiders advanced to the Dual Meet state tournament based off a tiebreaker.

Teague Wolcott of Fairport won his match at 102lbs giving the Red Raiders a 26-20 lead and their seventh won match of the day. At 110lbs, Pittsford’s Zack Gerby pinned his opponent to tie things up at 26.

Pittsford was the one seed coming into the day and took down Spencerport in the semifinals 32-31. Fairport defeated Brockport 31-24 in the other semifinal.

Fairport will advance to the New York State Dual Meet Championship at Onondaga Community College on January 29th.