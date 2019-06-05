Fairport wins state semifinal thriller

Colin Peers scored on the first possession of overtime to give Fairport an 8-7 win over Baldwinsville in a Class A state semifinal at St. John Fisher College Wednesday afternoon.

“Words don’t come to mind right now,” said head coach Mike Torrelli. “I’m just so excited and proud of our kids.”

The Red Raiders had a 6-4 lead after three quarters, but the Bees scored three straight goals in 2:17 to take a one goal lead with under four minutes to play.

Connor Fundis forced a key turnover with just over a minute left in the game and, off a restart, Klay Stuver found Kole Herren for the tying goal 17 seconds before the buzzer.

Stuver scored five of Fairport’s first six goals and had the late assist for a six point day.

“It’s nuts,” Stuver said. “This is something we’ve dreamed about. This team, we fight through everything.”

Michael Tangredi gave Baldwinsville their final lead on his third goal of the game.

Other than the six minutes plus when Fairport led 6-4, the margin was no more than one goal the entire game.

Torrelli was proud of Fairport’s composure when they fell behind late in the game.

“Just everyone staying calm at the end. Making sure we knew what we needed to do,” he said. “We stayed calm and that’s the biggest thing we’ve learned with this group. They’re resilient.”

Fairport is now 18-2 and advances to Saturday morning’s championship back at Fisher. The Red Raiders will face Long Island power Massapequa with a 10am faceoff.