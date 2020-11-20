Fairport wins on last-second goal, Spencerport shuts-out Mercy for sectional titles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final day of Section V soccer had a flair for the dramatic as Fairport and Spencerport went home with sectional titles.

Class AA- (3) Fairport 1, (1) Hilton 0

As time winded down in the Class AA championship game, things seemed destined for overtime. The two teams had played great defensive soccer with few chances throughout the game. However, Fairport had other ideas.

With less than ten seconds remaining, Lillian Hicks sent a long pass up from midfield. Freshman Olivia Kayser raced past a defender and was shot a line-drive past the keeper for the lone goal of the game. There were five seconds remaining on the clock when the ball went in.

“She hit it and I don’t know, I just hit it and I was hoping for it to go in and it did and literally my heart stopped,” said Kayser. “I was about to cry but I held it in. We tried so hard, we started off very rough but then we gave it our all and we pulled through.”

The goal was Kayser’s first of the season. The win was Fairport’s second-straight 1-0 result after they beat Penfield 1-0 in the semifinals.

Class A- (1) Spencerport 3, (7) Mercy 0

Top-seeded Spencerport waited until the second half to score for the first time, but the Rangers were not letting up their fifth consecutive title that easily.

Bre DeHond converted Alyssa Hackett’s corner kick in the 49th minute to put the first score on the board. In the 68th minute, Mercy’s defense swarmed Corynna Rotoli as players were on the ground. Rotoli’s cross was put away by Aleena Salano.

Rotoli got the assist on the game winner as well. Her shot was punched up by Caitlyn DeHond, but not away. Amy Canaan got the finish inside the net with five minutes left to play.

The Rangers finished the season with their eleventh shutout of 15 games this season.