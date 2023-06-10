Girls Lacrosse

Class A: Fairport 10, Massapequa (VIII) 9 Final/OT

Lily Kondas netted the game-winning goal for the Red Raiders in overtime, giving Fairport their first-ever girls lacrosse state championship.

“It’s insane,” said Kondas. “It’s everything that you’ve been working for since you were six years old and just knowing that you will be with the best people in the world and you will get to this moment. It’s insane. I’m just so grateful and blessed to be here.”

Getting to that point was quite the roller coaster. Ella Peers netted two goals in the first half, the final as time expired on a free position shot, to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead at the break.

After over nine minutes of scoreless play to start the second half, Ellie Miller scored for Fairport to make it a three-goal game. The two teams each scored once to make it 7-4, then Fairport took a yellow card and had to serve a two-minute penalty.

Massapequa took advantage, netting three straight goals to tie it up at 7.

Peers answered with a goal of her own while a player down, but Ashley Melillo answered for the Chiefs to tie it back up at 8.

Kondas put Fairport back in front with 3:56 to play in the game on a free position shot, but Melillo netted her third goal of the game with 1:32 remaining to tie it up at nine.

The Chiefs had a golden opportunity to score just as time expired in regulation, but Jaelyn Twomey came up clutch with a save to force overtime.

Twomey continued to rise up to the occasion, making two big saves in the first segment of overtime to keep the game going.

“I just do it for the people I love and that just motivates me even more knowing that I’m playing with my best friends and my family,” said Twomey, who made 16 saves in the game.

“She’s not human. She’s just an unbelievable lacrosse player, goalie, leader, and human,” said Fariport head coach Mara Karpp. “She is the entire package. Ohio State is so beyond lucky to get her.”

With 48 seconds remaining in the first overtime, Fairport finally broke through. Katie Mallaber kept two defenders at bay and was able to hit a cutting Kondas with a high pass who brought it down into the net.

.@LaxFairport is state champions for the first time in school history!



Lily Kondas nets the game-winner in overtime to lift @FCSDSports over Massapequa 9-8 to claim the Class A crown. Full highlights and reaction coming on @News_8@FCSDtweets pic.twitter.com/akZpvmYlTB — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) June 10, 2023

“That’s how you get through those hard moments is being a great teammate and loving each other,” said Karpp. “I’m so proud of the resilience of the kids. It just feels incredible. It was so fun.”

“I can’t believe it happened. It’s insane,” said Kondas. “I love my teammates so much, we couldn’t be here if we weren’t as connected and together as we are.”

“It means so much and I did it with my best friends which means even more,” said Twomey. “These people I’ve grown up with and known my whole life and it feels so good that we got to accomplish this our senior year and make it happen for the whole school.”

Peers and Kondas each had four goals, with Peers also adding two assists. Mallaber had a goal and two assists while Ellie Miller added a goal for Fairport.

Fairport ends the season with a 19-2 record and their first-ever state championship.

Class B: Victor 8, Garden City (VIII) 6

A decisive 5-0 run in the second half powered the Blue Devils to their second straight championship.

The Trojans started the game off strong, with Kyle Finnell scoring twice to power Garden City to a 3-1 lead. Victor answered late in the half as Devin Livingston scored twice to tie the game up at three heading to the half.

“We were a little nervous in the first half. We played a little tight, both physically and structurally out on the field,” said Victor co-head coach Todd Thompson. “We started loosening up and getting big and that’s what helps us develop our offense.”

Finnell opened up the second half scoring, giving Garden City the lead with 21:32 left in the game. However, that’s when Victor went on the charge that gave them the trophy.

Victor netted four goals in less than six minutes to give the Blue Devils a 7-4 lead. Livingston scored two of those goals and assisted on another. Garden City was forced to apply pressure, allowing Allie PIsano to find Julia Bruno wide-open in front for the fifth goal of the run.

The Trojans were able to net two more goals to make things a little interesting, their final coming with 3:41 remaining, but Victor was able to maintain possession and Maggie Allen came up with a big save to secure the win.

“It’s incredible, it really is,” said senior defender Maryn Savage. “To be a captain of this team and lead them to this has been a blessing. It really has to be a part of this Victor team. It’s surreal.”

The win gives Victor their second straight state title, boldly stating their case as one of the top girls lacrosse programs in the state.

“We’re just building a legacy,” said Livingston, a junior midfielder. “I think for me going into high school that was always my dream, building a legacy. I think we’ve proven here that Victor is not here to mess around.”

“We had that chip on our shoulder because a lot of people didn’t think we’d be back because of our graduating class in 2022,” said co-head coach Jamie Smith “But I think that gave them the edge to come back and show New York State that Victor is here and we’re here to stay.”

Devin Livingston finished with four goals and an assist. Pisano had two goals and two assists, Bruno finished with a goal and an assist, and Morgan Livingston had a goal.

Victor’s season ends with a 17-4 record. This becomes the first time since 2004 (Brighton and Penn Yan) that Section V won two lacrosse girls state championships in the same year. If the Victor boys win the state championship game on Sunday, it will be the first time that Section V has ever produced three lacrosse state champs in the same year.