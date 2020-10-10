Fairport tops Victor in overtime thriller

FAIRPORT , N.Y. (WROC) — In a thrilling matchup between two Class AA powerhouses, Jonathan Mussumeci scored an overtime winner to give Fairport a 2-1 victory.

The beginning of the game featured many chances, but key saves by goalkeepers Ben Douglass of Fairport and Connor Cronin of Victor kept the game scoreless.

In the 33rd minute, Jude Rouhana fired off a laser to the top-left corner as Fairport took the lead 1-0.

With 15 minutes left in the game, Victor drew a PK and Max Fiorica buried the opportunity to tie things up.

There was about a 45 minute delay in the second half as Alec Petocchi was taken off the field on a stretcher to an ambulance after suffering a significant leg injury. He gave a thumbs up to his teammates as he left the field.

HIGHLIGHTS- Great game today as @FCSDSports topped @VictorHS_Soccer 2-1 in OT. Jude Rouhana (@JRouhana10) scores first for Fairport, Max Fiorica (@Maxf1414) gets the equalizer for @VictorBLDevils on a PK, and Jonathan Mussumeci gets the OT winner for the Red Raiders. pic.twitter.com/5l9E8JArEk — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) October 10, 2020

The Red Raiders fought hard for their teammate in overtime. Rouhana had a great pass up to Jonathan Mussumeci who fought off his defender and buried the game-winner.