Fairport held on throughout a windy, competitive matchup against Pittsford, coming out on top 10-7.

Pittsford may have been first on the board, but Fairport jumped out to a 4-1 lead with time to spare in the first quarter.

The Panthers took the 5-4 lead heading into the half, but Fairport built back their lead over the third quarter, scoring three unanswered goals.

Kole Stuver led the Raiders with a hat-trick. James Cook and Rex Kesserling each added two goals for the Panthers.