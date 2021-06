VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Raiders got all their runs in the third inning and held on to defeat Victor 9-5 in the Class AA semifinals.

Fairport powered in nine runs in the third inning to storm past the three-time defending sectional champs, then played stellar defense highlighted by Claudia Giambrone’s diving snag in the sixth inning.

Fairport will travel to Webster Schroeder in the Class AA championship game on Monday night at 7:00 p.m.