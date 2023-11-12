ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport and Schroeder girls volleyball teams are off to the state final four after regional wins at Victor High School on Saturday.

Section V will also send a pair of representatives to the state finals in boys volleyball, as both Fairport and Spencerport were victorious at Kenmore West High School.

The Fairport girls struggled in the first set against Lancaster (VI) in the Class AAA Far West Regionals, dropping the set 25-18. However, the Red Raiders answered with a 25-13 victory. That momentum carried into the final two sets, as Fairport won 25-20 and 25-23.

Schroeder disposed of Frontier in straight sets in the Class AA regionals. The Warriors won both the first and third sets 25-23 while taking the second set 25-13.

The other two girls matchups were won by Section VI in straight sets. Southwestern topped Livonia in Class B. While Sutherland reached 21 points in all three sets, they could never get past Williamsville South in the Class A regionals.

Fairport and Schroeder will advance to the state final four next weekend in Glens Falls, NY.

In boys volleyball, Fairport took down Clarence in four sets in Division I while Spencerport swept West Seneca West in straight sets.

Both teams will advance to the state finals on Saturday, November 18th. Three teams will play in pool play in each division starting at 10:00 a.m., with the top two teams playing in the finals at 3:00 p.m.