Warriors win five-set thriller for first title since 2015

Girls Volleyball Sectional Championships

Class AAA: (1) Fairport 3, (2) Rush-Henrietta 0

In a battle between the only two teams in the newly formed Class AAA in Section V, the Red Raiders cruised to a stress-free win.

Fairport won 25-13, 25-11, and 25-11 for their second straight sectional title. The Red Raiders won the Class AA crown in 2022.

Senior middle Meghan Clifford was named the game’s MVP.

Class AA1: (1) Schroeder 3, (2) Penfield 2

Schroeder won a five-set thriller to claim their first sectional title since 2015.

The Warriors dominated the first set 25-14, but the Patriots answered with a 25-20 win in the second.

Penfield carried that momentum into the third set, as they turned a 17-16 lead into a 25-21 victory.

The fourth set was an even battle at 18-18 until Schroeder middle Angelina Fitzharris took over. The senior recorded three huge blocks at the end of the set to power the Warriors to a 25-21 victory.

The fifth set was all Schroeder as the Warriors dominated to win 15-6.

Sophomore libero Ingfah Siphakongviseth was named the tournament’s MVP.

Class AA2: (1) Irondequoit 3, (2) Spencerport 1

Irondequoit repeated as sectional champions with a four-set victory over the Rangers.

The Eagles won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23, but the Rangers responded with a 25-21 win in the third.

That seemed to wake the Eagles up again, as Irondequoit started the fourth set on a 14-1 run en route to a 25-14 victory.

Irondequoit setter Laney Flynn was named the tournament’s MVP. She had 31 assists, 10 digs, and four kills. Natalie Pederson had 20 kills, seven digs, and two blocks for the Eagles, while McKenna Callari recorded nine kills, 20 digs, and four aces.

Molly Guzik had nine kills for the Rangers while Cassandra Westphal tallied four blocks.

Class A: (1) Sutherland 3, (2) Mendon 1

The Knights won the final two sets to win a championship rivalry showdown to raise their first sectional brick since 2016.

The first two sets were split, with the Knights taking the first 25-14 and the Vikings responding with a 25-20 win.

Sutherland took the third set 25-19 and after the fourth set was tied 13-13, the Knights pulled away late to win 25-21.

Sutherland setter Chloe Cunniffe was named the tournament’s MVP, dishing out 29 assists in the win. Jordyn Leader had 13 kills while Leah Klueber had five kills and seven digs.

Class B: (2) Livonia 3, (1) Midlakes 1

After dropping the first set, the Bulldogs won three straight nail-biters to capture their first sectional title since 2007.

The Screaming Eagles took the first set 25-18, but Livonia showed composure to win the final three 25-23, 25-22, and 25-23.