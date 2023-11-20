Both programs first ever state championships

Class AAA State Championship

Fairport 3, Massapequa (VIII) 0

After the boys team earned a state title on Saturday, the girls followed suit with a sweep of Massapequa in the state final. Fairport won in straight sets in both the semifinal and championship games.

The Red Raiders started fast taking the first set 25-17. In a much tighter second frame, Fairport was able to come away with a 25-20 win. Fairport closed out the game in the third set 25-21.

It’s the Red Raiders first state championship in program history.

Class AA State Championship

Schroeder 3, Long Beach (VIII) 0

The Schroeder girls grabbed their first state championship in program history Sunday morning.

The Warriors cruised through the first two sets taking them both 25-15. In the championship-deciding frame, Schroeder left no doubt with a 25-13 win.

With the win, it’s Schroeder High School’s third state title in the last two years, with girls basketball and softball both taking home titles.