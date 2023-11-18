Both programs first trip to the state championship

Class AAA state semifinals

Fairport 3, Pine Bush (IX) 0

The Red Raiders advance to the state championship for the first time in program history after defeating the Bushmen in straight sets.

Fairport stormed out the gates taking the first set 25-12. The Red Raiders came back in the second set with a convincing 25-9 win before closing out the game in third set 25-9.

Fairport (20-0) will take on Massapequa out of Section VIII on Sunday, November 19th at Cool Insuring Arena.

Class AA state semifinals

Schroeder 3, Cornwall Central (IX) 1

Fresh off their first regional championship, the Warriors kept their season alive with a win over Cornwall in the state semifinals.

Schroeder grabbed the first set 25-21 and the second 25-20. However, Cornwall answered with a 25-23 win in the third frame. The Warriors were to put the game away in the fourth set 25-22.

Schroeder will face Massapequa from Section VIII in the state final on Sunday, November 19th at Cool Insuring Arena.