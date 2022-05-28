Class AA Championship

(1) Fairport 2, (2) Victor 1

Behind a stellar performance from Cecelia Byrne in relief, the Red Raiders were able to hold on to secure their first sectional title since 2012.

In the first inning, Morgan Kennedy knocked a base hit up the middle to allow Nicole Allen to come around and score for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Julianna Catalano hit a RBI double to left field make a two run ball game.

The Blue Devils would answer in the second inning after a Carrie Sidare double cut the deficit to just one.

Byrne came on in relief in the third where she was able to escape a bases loaded jam to keep the score at 2-1. The senior also maneuvered her way out of another bases loaded jam in the sixth inning. Byrne was named tournament MVP for her efforts.

Class A1 Championship

(1) Schroeder 6, (2) Thomas 2

The Warriors take down their crosstown rivals to win their third sectional title since 2016. It’s also Schroeder’s second straight sectional title after defeating Fairport in the Class AA title last year.

Senior Krislyn Clement went opposite field for a solo home run in the third inning to make it a 4-1 game for Schroeder. In the fifth inning, Thomas would strike back after Anna Bello knocked a double out to right which allowed Ruby Marrapese to trot on home to cut the deficit to just two.

However, Schroeder never allowed the Titans to tie it up after Madison Spakowski RBI single in the sixth put the game out of reach.

Mikayla Bengsch went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot for Schroeder. Tournament MVP Molly Broccolo added to her dominant season with a complete game on the mound. The senior had four strikeouts and allowed seven hits.

Class A2 Championship

(2) Sutherland 2, (1) Mendon 0

Junior Maddy Ward pitched a complete game shutout to take down top seeded Mendon 2-0. It was the first sectional title for the Knights since 2018.

Riley Gonzalez popped things off in the first inning grounding out to a fielder’s choice allowing Hannah Glanton to cross home plate. In the third, Julianna Lyons smacked a home run over the fence in left field give Sutherland their second run of the game.

Sutherland seventh grader Petra Hunt went 2-for-3 on the day while her sister, Julia, hit a single. Mary Ciaccio went 2-for-3 for Mendon while Madeline Fallows, Emma Giordano and Lilly Hajec all had a base hit.

The Knights will face the Class A2 champion, Schroeder, in the New York State regional qualifier.