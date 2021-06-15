Fairport repeats in Class A, Thomas wins first Class B title in five years

(1) Fairport 6, (3) Pittsford 5 OT

Jackson Monte scored ten seconds into overtime to help the Red Raiders repeat as Class A champs.

Pittsford led 3-1 at the half and quickly jumped out to a three-goal lead in the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, Fairport only trailed 5-3.

The Red Raiders added two goals in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Monte’s golden goal was scored off the first face off of overtime.

Trey Turzo and Kole Stuver scored two goals apiece to lead Fairport to their second straight Class A title. Quinn Whipple led the Panthers with two goals.

(3) Thomas 6, (1) Canandaigua 5

Webster Thomas held off a late Canandaigua rally to win their first Class B title since 2016.

The Titans held a 3-0 lead at halftime, which quickly became a 4-0 lead with an Evan Pashalidis goal to start out the third quarter. Thomas held Canandaigua scoreless until the opening of the fourth quarter, when Cam Tallman put the Braves on the board with a man-up goal.

Thomas took a 6-2 lead with 3:12 left in regulation, but Canandaigua added three straight goals, including the final goal with 42.6 seconds left to play. The Titans were able to prevent the equalizer and overtime.

Pashalidis was the lone multi-goal scorer for Thomas, adding two goals in the second half. Dom Comella scored two of the Braves five goals.