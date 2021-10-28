Fairport rallies to stun top seeded McQuaid

McQuaid’s 2-0 lead at halftime was no surprise. The Knights were the Class AA number one seed and had cruised through most of their season to a 15-1 record.

Everything that came after halftime was a surprise. Except for the team in red and white.

(4)Fairport scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half to get even and Garrett Kucera netted a 30 yard free kick in overtime that sent the Raiders the Class AA title game with a 3-2 semifinal win at Spencerport High School Thursday evening.

It took less than two minutes for Fairport to cut the McQuaid lead in half thanks to an own goal off a Jordan Robinson cross. Daniel van Aardt got the Raiders level on a header off a corner in the 55th minute.

McQuaid also dented the scoreboard first with an own goal. With ten minutes left in the first half, Nathan Tette gave the Knights a 2-0 lead. It wasn’t enough.

The Raiders will catch (2)Hilton in the Class AA final. The Cadets scored with three minutes left to knock off (3)Penfield 2-1 in the second semifinal at Spencerport Thursday night.

The Class AA championship will be played Tuesday night at Eastridge High School. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.