Girls Lacrosse

Class A: Fairport 6, Rush-Henrietta 5 (OT)

Ella Peers fired in the game-winning goal with four seconds left on the clock in overtime to give the Red Raiders their first sectional title since 2009.

The Red Raiders had a 3-2 lead at the half and took a two-goal lead when Lily Kondas scored 95 seconds into the second half.

However, the Royal Comets scored the next three goals, two by Avery Roberts, to take a 5-4 lead with 13:54 remaining in regulation.

Fairport tied it up with just over five minutes remaining when Makayla Keys popped in her own rebound after her initial shot hit the post. Neither team could generate a goal in the final five minutes, sending us to overtime.

Jaelyne Twomey came up with the final of her many big saves for the Red Raiders in overtime when she made a great stop on a Royal Comet free position shot.

Fairport held for the final shot in overtime and just as it appeared they wouldn’t get off a quality look, Peers exploded with a spin move to create a clear lane to the goal allowing her to score.

Roberts finished with three goals for the Royal Comets, Lena Cox scored twice, while Kate DeWald had two assists. Rush-Henrietta (16-2) advanced to the sectional championship game for the fifth straight season. They won the title in 2022.

Fairport advances to the Far West Regionals where they will take on Lancaster at 5:00 p.m. at Clarence High School. When the Red Raiders last won sectionals in 2009, they defeated Lancaster 14-11 in the regionals before losing in the state final four.

Class D: Penn Yan 12, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 4

It took (1)Penn Yan a while to wake up. When they did, it was less an awakening and more an eruption.

Bailey Cooper scored the first Mustang goal nearly 18 minutes into the Class D final at East Rochester High Tuesday night. Penn Yan added four more in the final seven minutes and change of the first half and never looked back.

Gianna Vogt followed Cooper with a second goal exactly a minute later. Freshman Ruby Berry tied the game just over a minute later. Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger put Penn Yan in front to stay 42 seconds later. It was only 30 more seconds before Lila Hansen capped the run with a fifth goal.

After an exchange of goals early in the second half, (2)Waterloo/Whitman keep Penn Yan from adding to their lead until Miranda-Wiltberger scored with 11:33 to play. Ironically, Cooper sparked another late in the half 5-goal spurt with a free position goal that made it 8-4. It was all Mustang celebration from there.

The championship was Penn Yan’s first since 2006. The Mustangs are now 13-4 and next play Saturday at 3pm in the state quarterfinals in Buffalo. Clarence High School is the host.

Waterloo/Marcus Whitman finished their season at 11-5.

Boys Lacrosse

Class A: Pittsford 9, McQuaid 5

McQuaid won the first quarter of the Class A final 2-0. Pittsford won everything else.

The Panthers went on an eight goal run that lasted more than two quarters and cruised to a title game win at St. John Fisher University Tuesday. The highlight was a five-goal third quarter that gave Pittsford full control.

McQuaid led 2-1 at the half, but Ben Steingass, Rex Kesselring and Avery Valenti scored the three goals in the first five minutes of the third quarter to put Pittsford in front. Jackson Green added a 4th goal on a long distance rip with two minutes left in the period.

Pittsford’s best goal was probably the next one. With five seconds left and the ball at the midfield sideline, long pole Tommy Anderson found Green near the restraining. Green re-directed quickly to Kesselring who scored with 1.2 seconds left.

Ian Erskine and Kesselring got the first two goals of the fourth quarter and the outcome was effectively decided.

Kesselring finished with four goals was named tournament MVP. After back to back seasons as the sectional runner-up, Pittsford finally got to lift a brick of their own.

Henry Coke led the Knights with three goals. McQuaid finished their season at 13-4.

Pittsford improved to 17-2. Next up for the Panthers is a date with Buffalo’s Section VI champ in the state quarterfinals. That game will be Saturday at 10am right back at St. John Fisher.

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 9, Wayne 8 (2OT)

Chase Perryman got to live every kid’s dream. His goal a minute into the second overtime gave HF-L the Class C sectional title.

Perryman’s fourth goal of the game was a low rip from close range off a feed from Matthew Brassie.

Wayne had to pitch a 2-0 shutout in the 4th quarter just to force overtime. PJ Ostroski got the first of the two Eagles goals less than a minute into the final quarter. Louis Profetta tied it with seven minutes to play.

The Eagles led 5-3 at the half, but HF-L scored five of the six third quarter goals to go in front 8-6. Perryman had two of those and Grady Goodberlet scored the last two in the final two minutes of the quarter to break the 6-6 tie.

Perryman added two assists to go with the four goals and was named tournament MVP. Goodberlet had three points and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Profetta paced Wayne with two goals and two helpers. The Eagles finished their season at 14-5.

HF-L is now 14-4 own their second title in three years. Their next assignment will be the state quarterfinals Saturday at St. John Fisher. The Cougars will face the Class C champ from Section Vi in Buffalo with faceoff scheduled for 3pm.