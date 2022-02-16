ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nothing could stop the Red Raiders in their Monday night sectional clash against Greece, winning 4-1 in the first round of the Class A tournament.

Not even the plexiglass at Rochester Ice Center.

Less than 30 seconds into the game, Ryan Malinak poked in a loose puck to give Fairport a 1-0 lead. Malinak and the team went towards their student section to celebrate and Matt Oberer leaped into the glass. The glass pane broke and came out of the boards, causing a delay of over 15 minutes until a temporary pane of plexiglass could be put in.

Well… that’s one way to start a playoff hockey game.



Less than 30 seconds into the game @FPThockey scores on @GreeceStmHockey. As @FCSDSports jumps into the boards to celebrate with their student section, they knock the glass off the boards!@news_8 @SectionVHockey pic.twitter.com/cV4ooKiC0z — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) February 15, 2022

After the break, Fairport got right back to work when Cody Kaiser scored on the power play, tucking a wrister inside the post.

Later in the second period, the Red Raiders struck again as Julian Gianvecchio scored off of a failed clearing attempt by the Storm when Fairport had the man advantage. That made the score 3-0.

In the third period, Alex Golden add another for Fairport, this time on a shorthanded breakaway. Nolan Kwautwurst finally got Greece on the board with a shot from the point late in the period.

Fairport will have their work cut out for them on Thursday in the semifinals, as they play top-seeded Penfield at 6:00 at Webster Ice Arena.