Fairport hockey defeats Pittsford in annual Pink the Rink game

Fairport hockey scored in all three periods, as the Red Raiders defeated Pittsford 5-2 in the 11th annual Pink the Rink game at RIT’s Frank Ritter Ice Arena. Fairport advances to 14-3 on the season with the win.

Three goals in the first two frames boosted Fairport to a comfortable lead early on. The Panthers added two goals in the final frame, but it was not enough to catch up. An empty net goal by the Red Raiders ended it.

Pink the Rink has been a Pittsford hockey tradition since 2010, and aims to raise money and awareness for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester in support of those affected by breast or gynecologic cancer.