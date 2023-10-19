PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of undefeated teams, Fairport reigned supreme after a 3-1 win over Sutherland Thursday night.

Fairport jumped out to an early start taking the first set 25-14. The second set was more competitive, but the Red Raiders prevailed again winning 25-23.

Sutherland battled back in the third set to win 28-26. However, Fairport turned up the heat in the fourth and final set as they were victorious 25-11.

Fairport’s Kiera Cornman and Meghan Clifford earned their 1,000th career kill in the contest. Cornman led the Red Raiders with 16 kills while Clifford notched 12 kills.

Also for the Red Raiders, Mimi Bones had six kills and Alana Lucey had five. Peyton Snyder led the team with 14 digs.

Fairport finished the regular season with a 17-0 record. Next up for the Red Raiders is the Class AAA sectional tournament. Sutherland wrapped things up with a 15-1 regular season and will compete in the Class A sectionals.