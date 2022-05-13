Red Raiders have won four of their last five games

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Tied at six midway five minutes into the second half, Fairport scored four of the next five goals to defeat Honeoye Falls-Lima 11-9.

Ella Peers and Katie Mallaber each scored once while Lily Kondas netted two goals in the crucial sequence that pushed the lead to 10-7.

The Cougars made a late push to get within one goal with 38 seconds left, but Fairport secured the ensuing draw and Ava Peers got an insurance goal to put the game away.

Fairport (9-6) bounced back from a tough loss to Pittsford and will close out their regular season at Hilton on Thursday.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (7-7) will continue their difficult schedule as they gear up for the Class C playoffs when they host Irondequoit on Monday.