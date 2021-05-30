Fairport girls lacrosse tops Mercy in overtime

ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) — Paige Harman was the hero for the Red Raiders just 17 seconds into overtime as her goal gave Fairport an 8-7 win over Mercy.

A back-and-forth affair, Katie Mallaber gave the Red Raiders a 7-6 lead with 8 minutes remaining. Caroline Murphy tied it back up with two minutes left on a free position goal.

Neither team would find the back of the net in regulation, sending us to overtime. Right off the draw control, Fairport raced down the field. After the Monarchs forced a loose ball, Harman scooped it up and fired it in for the win.

Fairport moves to 7-4 with the win while Mercy falls to 8-4 in defeat.