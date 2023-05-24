Lily Kondas led the way with four goals for the Red Raiders

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A four goal performance from Lily Kondas helped fuel Fairport to a 9-6 win over Pittsford in the Class A sectional semifinals.

Fairport controlled majority of the first half as they led 6-2 going into the break. Pittsford made a late charge in the second half behind four goals from Dylan Madigan. However, the Red Raider defense made just enough plays to secure the win.

Katie Mallaber and Ava Peers had two goals a piece while Ellie Miller scored the final goal of the contest.

Fairport (15-2) will take on Rush-Henrietta in the Class A sectional title game. The Royal Comets came away with a 12-7 win when the two teams met earlier this season.

Pittsford ended their season with a 11-6 record.