Fairport girls lacrosse gets dramatic victory over Spencerport

Paige Harman celebrates one of her three goals in Fairport’s win over Spencerport. She scored the game-winner with 15 seconds remaining. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A battle of undefeated teams early in the season went right down to the wire with the host Red Raiders coming out on top.

Fairport led 9-8 with less two minutes remaining when Hailey Rooney scored for Spencerport to tie it up at 9.

The game look destined for overtime until Paige Harman scored with 15 seconds remaining to give the Red Raiders the win. It was Harman’s third goal of the game.

Molly Guzik led the Rangers in a losing effort with four goals while Lily DePalma had two goals and two assists.

Fairport moves to 2-0 on the season while Spencerport falls to 1-1.