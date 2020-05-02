Fairport football’s Jaelin Moss verbally commits to Syracuse

A Red Raider will soon be donning an orange uniform.

Fairport’s Jaelin Moss announced his verbal commitment to play football at Syracuse University on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The junior defensive lineman also had offers from Stony Brook and Sacred Heart. Playing for the Orange was an easy decision for Moss, who called Syracuse his childhood dream school.

“It’s big, totally a blessing to be only an hour away from home and play for the biggest college university near me,” said Moss. “That’s why I liked it.”