The No. 3 Red Raiders scored six goals in the first two quarters of play to defeat the No. 3 Spartans 10-0.

Six different players scored the six first half goals. Fairport dominated with an aggressive attack in the circle, with plenty of goals earned off of rebounds.

Fairport advances to the Class A sectional semifinals, where they will face No. 2 Penfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.