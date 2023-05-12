Makayla keys netted the game-winning goal for Fairport as the Red Raiders took down Spencerport. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Girls Lacrosse

Fairport 11, Spencerport 10

Makayla Keys netted the game-winner with just over four minutes to give the Red Raiders the win in a back-and-forth game.

Fairport led 6-4 at the half and scored the first two goals of the second half to take an 8-4 lead.

The Rangers stormed back, scoring six of the next seven goals to take a 10-9 lead with 10:44 remaining.

However, the Red Raiders had the last laugh as Katie Mallaber scored less than two minutes later to tie the game up. Five minutes later, Mallaber found Keys in front to put Fairport in front for good.

Three players scored ten of Fairport’s eleven goals, with Ella Peers scoring four times with Mallaber and Keys both netting hat-tricks. Ava Peers rounded out the scoring with a goal for the Red Raiders.

Fairport (12-2) will continue a three-game homestand to close out the regular season when they host Schroeder on Monday, April 15th. Spencerport (7-6) will try and snap their three-game losing streak when they host Greece on the same evening.

Thomas 11, Brighton 10

The Titans shook off a slow start to capture a thrilling victory over the Bruins.

Brighton started hot, netting the first four goals of the game. However, Thomas answered with the next five to take a 5-4 lead into the break.

Once again, the Bruins started the second half strong, scoring three of the half’s first four goals to push in front 8-6. Thomas scored the next two to tie it up at 8.

With just under six minutes to play, Ireland Mistretta scored for Brighton to put the Bruins in front 10-9. Thomas answered with 2:39 left, as Addison Schaeffer scored on a free position shot to tie things back up at 10.

Thomas completed the comeback as Mya Zeller got a pass in front and ripped it in with 26.2 seconds on the clock, which proved to be the game-winner. Brighton won the ensuing draw control, but could not capitalize on their opportunities to win.

Thomas (7-7) will host Hilton on Monday, May 15th while Brighton (6-8) will welcome in Honeoye Falls-Lima on the same night.