CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport boys volleyball team rallied to take down the Webster Lakers in a five-set match for the Class A sectional throne Saturday night. The Red Raiders moved to 19-0 on the season.

Webster took the first set 25-21 while the Red Raiders battled back to claim the next frame 25-20. In a highly contested third set, Webster was able to pull away late to win 25-22.

After dropping the third set, Fairport talked it over and dominated for the remainder of the match. The Red Raiders cruised to a 25-15 win in the fourth set. Then in the fifth set, Fairport got the win 15-12.

The game was a rematch of last year’s Class A sectional final where Webster came out on top with a win in straight sets.

Fairport outside hitter, Jackson Bones, was named the Class A tournament MVP.